New coach expected to be named next week
Elephants charge into early season training
EP’s Elephants will charge into early season training at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Thursday, when their bid for Currie Cup Premier Division promotion starts in earnest.
An intensive training schedule awaits the squad as building blocks for EP’s SA Cup campaign are put in place by strength and conditioning coach Andre Goosen...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.