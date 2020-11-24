New coach expected to be named next week

Elephants charge into early season training

PREMIUM

EP’s Elephants will charge into early season training at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Thursday, when their bid for Currie Cup Premier Division promotion starts in earnest.



An intensive training schedule awaits the squad as building blocks for EP’s SA Cup campaign are put in place by strength and conditioning coach Andre Goosen...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.