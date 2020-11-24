Guilty verdict in PE gang murder after alibi rejected

For 19 months an alleged gangster never thought to mention an alibi for the night he was accused of murdering an alleged rival gang member — and then suddenly his girlfriend could vouch for his whereabouts.



But the last-minute alibi — and the contradictions the man and his girlfriend made — was not enough to stave off a guilty verdict in the Port Elizabeth High Court...

