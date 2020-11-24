Guilty verdict in PE gang murder after alibi rejected
For 19 months an alleged gangster never thought to mention an alibi for the night he was accused of murdering an alleged rival gang member — and then suddenly his girlfriend could vouch for his whereabouts.
But the last-minute alibi — and the contradictions the man and his girlfriend made — was not enough to stave off a guilty verdict in the Port Elizabeth High Court...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.