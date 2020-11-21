Armed gang flee with cash after injuring Pretoria security guards

A large group of armed men broke into a security company in Pretoria early on Saturday and escaped with cash.

Two guards were injured during the raid at Fidelity Services Group, said CEO Wahl Bartmann, adding that the men made off with a “limited amount” of cash.

“They were not able to access the vaulting area. We are currently reviewing all our video footage with our specialised intervention units and the SA Police Service,” he said.

Bartmann said business would continue as usual on Saturday and appealed to anyone with information to contact Fidelity or their nearest police station.

TimesLIVE