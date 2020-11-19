Rapid-testing units rolled out in Nelson Mandela Bay

Quick results to be game-changer in Covid-19 fight — officials



The Eastern Cape health department has rolled out mobile rapid-testing units in Nelson Mandela Bay, saying they will be a game-changer in addressing the huge Covid-19 test results backlog.



MEC Sindiswa Gomba launched the rapid-testing units at Gqebera Clinic in Walmer township on Wednesday...

