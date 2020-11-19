Rapid-testing units rolled out in Nelson Mandela Bay
Quick results to be game-changer in Covid-19 fight — officials
The Eastern Cape health department has rolled out mobile rapid-testing units in Nelson Mandela Bay, saying they will be a game-changer in addressing the huge Covid-19 test results backlog.
MEC Sindiswa Gomba launched the rapid-testing units at Gqebera Clinic in Walmer township on Wednesday...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.