Factions’ listing of preferred Bay leaders premature, says ANC

Lungisa named as chair of one group, but criminal record will rule him out — Ngcukayitobi

Behind-the-scenes campaigning is in full swing in Nelson Mandela Bay as ANC factions vie for the control of Florence Matomela House.



With the ANC set to elect new leaders between January and April 2021, two leadership line-ups have been bandied about, with jailed former regional chair Andile Lungisa identified as chair of one grouping...

