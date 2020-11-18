Act now before it’s too late, Bay warned
Testing, tracing and awareness campaigns vital to contain resurgence of virus — WHO
Once hailed by the World Health Organisation for its quick response to contain the spread of Covid-19, SA could soon find itself running after the virus should the number of new infections keep rising in Nelson Mandela Bay, the WHO has warned.
Stressing the importance of testing and tracing those who came into contact with people who had contracted the virus, the WHO representative in SA, Dr Owen Kaluwa, said time was not on our side...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.