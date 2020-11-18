Act now before it’s too late, Bay warned

Testing, tracing and awareness campaigns vital to contain resurgence of virus — WHO

Once hailed by the World Health Organisation for its quick response to contain the spread of Covid-19, SA could soon find itself running after the virus should the number of new infections keep rising in Nelson Mandela Bay, the WHO has warned.



Stressing the importance of testing and tracing those who came into contact with people who had contracted the virus, the WHO representative in SA, Dr Owen Kaluwa, said time was not on our side...

