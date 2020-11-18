NMU prof awarded feminism research chair
Focus to be on interdisciplinary studies and attracting high quality students
Nelson Mandela University professor Pumla Dineo Gqola has been awarded a research chair on “African Feminist Imaginations” at the university.
This is the second chair to be awarded in the humanities faculty within a space of two months...
