Western Cape's Garden Route declared hotspot as Covid-19 cases surge
Western Cape health authorities are turning their attention to the Garden Route after a spike in Covid-19 infections in towns in the region has resulted in an increase in hospitalisations.
On Tuesday, premier Alan Winde declared the Garden Route a hotspot and urged residents and visitors in towns such as George, Kynsna and Mossel Bay to stop the surge of infections by taking Covid-19 precautions.
Over the weekend the province recorded 353 new cases in these towns.
“This spike is mainly contributing to the notable growth in active cases in the Western Cape,” Winde said.
“Specifically, we are concerned about the increasing number of cases in George, Knysna and Bitou [Plettenberg Bay]. George, which currently has 628 active cases, has the highest number of active cases in the province,” he said.
Over the weekend George recorded 160 new Covid-19 cases, Knysna 145, Mossel Bay 41, and Hessequa (Riversdale) seven.
“Along with the increasing number of cases in the region, we are also seeing the number of hospitalisations increase,” said Winde.
“Our hospitals still have sufficient capacity to cope with the surge in cases, however we must all be taking responsibility to ensure we are able to contain the further spread of the virus.
“The hotspot team for the Garden Route has increased surveillance, through screening and testing.
“We are also working closely with the municipalities, environmental health teams and stakeholders in the region to manage and contain the spread. This includes a concerted communications campaign in the area.
“We are also paying special attention to vulnerable groups, including old age homes.”
On Monday, the Western Cape had 4,703 active Covid-19 infections with a total of 120,926 confirmed Covid-19 cases, 111,761 recoveries and 4,462 deaths.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.