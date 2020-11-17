Getting real about marriage

Wani draws on own life to teach couples to live for each other

Inspired by his own marriage of 23 years, Port Elizabeth playwright and actor Monde Wani has written a self-help book for married couples and those who aspire to marry.



In the book, titled Living for One Another, Wani guides couples on how to navigate some of the most common challenges in marriage — by simply living for each other...

