PE company taking bite out of US market
Bay chocolate firm exports Peanut Butter Zero bars to Tennessee
A Port Elizabeth chocolate manufacturer is ready to take over the world — one bar at a time — starting with the US.
COTi Chocolate Manufacturers exported its first pallet of chocolates to Nashville, Tennessee, on Monday amid much excitement at its Kensington factory...
