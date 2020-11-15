Over 2,000 new Covid-19 cases detected as death toll reaches 20,206

“The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 5,110,384 with 23,497 new tests conducted since the last report. Regrettably, 53 more Covid-19 related deaths have been reported,” the department said.

The Eastern Cape recorded the highest number with 34 deaths, followed by six in the Free State, five in KwaZulu-Natal and eight in the Western Cape.

“We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health-care workers that treated the deceased patients,” health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said.

The department said recoveries now stood at 693,261, which translated to a recovery rate of 92,5%.

