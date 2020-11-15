Motsoaledi must account for how the Bushiris managed to flee SA, DA says

Home affairs minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi should account for his department’s failure to effectively manage SA’s ports of entry and departure, enabling wanted fugitives Shepherd Bushiri and his wife to pass through them with ease.

The DA made this call on Sunday after reports that the self-proclaimed prophet and his wife, Mary, fled the country while expected to stand trial for allegations of fraud, theft, and money laundering to the value of R102 million.

They had been granted bail of R200,000 each earlier this month on condition that they would remain in the country to appear in court.

Reports have alleged the couple fled SA for Malawi, crossing the border illegally after bribing home affairs officials.