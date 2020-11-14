More than 2,200 cases of Covid-19 recorded in 24 hours
More than 2,200 new cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in the past 24 hours.
Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize released the latest statistics on Friday evening, saying that 2,213 new cases had been reported, taking the national total of confirmed cases to 746,945.
He also reported that another 77 Covid-19 related deaths had been reported. Of these, 16 occurred in the past 48 hours. It now means that 20,153 fatalities have been confirmed.
There have also been 692,177 confirmed recoveries, at a recovery rate of 92.7%.
The figures are based on 5,086,887 total tests, of which 23,430 were done in the most recent 24-hour cycle.
TimesLIVE
