The man behind the smile

Much loved by his family and a determined politician, Bobani ‘hid a lot of pain’

When Mongameli Bobani’s wife and children spoke to him on the phone in the moments before he died, his heart rate monitor started beeping — a sure sign for the family that he could hear them say, “We love you”.



For three weeks his wife, Xoliswa, and four children were prevented from seeing him as he fought Covid-19 on a ventilator at St George’s Hospital...

