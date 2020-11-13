Helping children cope with disruption caused by Covid-19
Covid-19 has disrupted the lives of many families, and their children now face changes that they may not fully understand.
Cape Town occupational therapist Nasreen Cariem says parents should be patient as their children learn to adapt. ..
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.