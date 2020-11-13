State seeks to amend charges against Omotoso
Arguments to make amendments to the indictment containing the charges against sex-pest accused Timothy Omotoso continued in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Thursday.
Prosecutor Zukile Mdolomba, who has been assisting state advocate Nceba Ntewla, brought the application to amend at least eight counts contained in the indictment before court, which Omotoso, 62, and his co-accused Lusanda Sulani, 37, and Zukiswa Sitho, 29, pleaded not guilty...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.