State seeks to amend charges against Omotoso

Arguments to make amendments to the indictment containing the charges against sex-pest accused Timothy Omotoso continued in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Thursday.



Prosecutor Zukile Mdolomba, who has been assisting state advocate Nceba Ntewla, brought the application to amend at least eight counts contained in the indictment before court, which Omotoso, 62, and his co-accused Lusanda Sulani, 37, and Zukiswa Sitho, 29, pleaded not guilty...

