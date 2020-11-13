Japanese mask maker dumps Trump, embraces Biden
For a rubber mask producer in Japan, the transition from President Donald Trump to Joe Biden has been a smooth one, as it switches production to masks of the Democrat president-elect.
Ogawa Studios, a small producer in Saitama, north of Tokyo, starting making Biden masks earlier in 2020 but since his election win last week, it has ramped up production...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.