Japanese mask maker dumps Trump, embraces Biden

For a rubber mask producer in Japan, the transition from President Donald Trump to Joe Biden has been a smooth one, as it switches production to masks of the Democrat president-elect.



Ogawa Studios, a small producer in Saitama, north of Tokyo, starting making Biden masks earlier in 2020 but since his election win last week, it has ramped up production...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.