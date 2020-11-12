Loving couple die one day apart of Covid-19
PE family shattered after losing parents four days after they tested positive
“Mummy died from a broken heart. She cried herself to death not having oxygen to breathe,” Kaye Jacobus said after her parents died within four days of testing positive for Covid-19.
Messages of support and condolences are pouring in after retired metrologist Johnny Solomon, 71, died on Sunday and his 58-year-old wife Gillian, an HR practitioner, a day later, both at their home...
