Earlier curfew sought for Nelson Mandela Bay
Buyeye wants everyone home by 10pm, rather than midnight
Behave, or else! That was the message given to residents as night-time partying continues unabated in Nelson Mandela Bay, causing the surge in Covid-19 cases...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.