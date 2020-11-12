News

Earlier curfew sought for Nelson Mandela Bay

Buyeye wants everyone home by 10pm, rather than midnight

By Zamandulo Malonde and Michael Kimberley - 12 November 2020



Behave, or else! That was the message given to residents as night-time partying continues unabated in Nelson Mandela Bay, causing the surge in Covid-19 cases...

