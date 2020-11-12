Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane contracts Covid-19

The statement read that, “When his test results came back positive premier Mabuyane started informing his family members, staff in his office and people whom he had met.”

Sicwetsha said Mabuyane encouraged people who may have met him in the past seven days to get tested.

“Premier Mabuyane is isolating at home where he will continue with his official duties, using technology for meetings and for communicating with his office, members of the executive council, leadership of local, national government and other stakeholders.”

All programmes and events that Mabuyane would have attended have been postponed until further notice.

Meanwhile Nelson Mandela Bay acting mayor Thsonono Buyeye has called for a stricter night curfew to suppress the spread of the virus.

He had asked Mabuyane to lobby President Cyril Ramaphosa to shift the start of the curfew from midnight to 10pm in the hope of stemming the spread of the coronavirus.

HeraldLIVE