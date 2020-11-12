Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane contracts Covid-19
Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane has tested positive for Covid-19
In a statement from his spokesperson, Mvusiwekhaya Sicwetsha, he said Mabuyane had tested after experiencing flu symptoms which led him to take the test.
Confirmation of Mabuyane's diagnosis comes a day after President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed SA, expressing concern about “the situation in the Eastern Cape, which is showing signs of a resurgence”.
The Premier of the Eastern Cape province, @OscarMabuyane has tested positive for COVID-19. Please see statement below:Posted by Mvusiwekhaya Sicwetsha on Thursday, November 12, 2020
The statement read that, “When his test results came back positive premier Mabuyane started informing his family members, staff in his office and people whom he had met.”
Sicwetsha said Mabuyane encouraged people who may have met him in the past seven days to get tested.
“Premier Mabuyane is isolating at home where he will continue with his official duties, using technology for meetings and for communicating with his office, members of the executive council, leadership of local, national government and other stakeholders.”
All programmes and events that Mabuyane would have attended have been postponed until further notice.
Meanwhile Nelson Mandela Bay acting mayor Thsonono Buyeye has called for a stricter night curfew to suppress the spread of the virus.
He had asked Mabuyane to lobby President Cyril Ramaphosa to shift the start of the curfew from midnight to 10pm in the hope of stemming the spread of the coronavirus.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.