Serial rape accused warned after storming out of dock
A Port Elizabeth High Court judge on Monday said she would not tolerate the behaviour of alleged serial rapist Thembinkosi Ngcolomba, who stormed out of the dock and back to the holdings cells during court proceedings.
This after Ngcolomba, 33, demanded to know why charges against him, when he was still appearing at the Motherwell Magistrate’s Court, had allegedly been withdrawn but were now contained in the indictment before the Port Elizabeth High Court...
