NMU prof’s ocean research bags him international award

A Nelson Mandela University professor’s passion to preserve ecosystems and the economy has seen him claim the coveted international Newton Prize for his work in the Ocean Science and Food Security sector.



NMU’s Professor Mike Roberts, who is the head of the South African Research Chairs Initiative (SARChI) in Ocean Science and Marine Food Security, received the accolade last week during a virtual ceremony...

