Homeowner tearing hair out over non-paying tenant

Eviction battle escalating as family refuses to move out despite not paying rent for months

Claims of harassment, an alleged abuse of power and allegations of fraud have marked an eviction battle between a Port Alfred woman and her tenant.



Mali Govender says with Simphiwe Xako’s bad credit rap and lack of employment, he should never have been allowed to move into the property in Makhanda in the first place...

