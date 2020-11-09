King Edward Hotel set for royal makeover
New operator committed to returning Bay icon to former glory
Pillaged, downtrodden and neglected for years, Port Elizabeth’s historic King Edward Hotel looks set for a major upgrade.
Property management company Africorp announced on Friday that it had been appointed to operate the hotel and would be investing considerable funds in renovating the 116-year-old building and returning it to its former glory...
