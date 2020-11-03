Myrtle the flying turtle touches down in PE

Thanks to care and collaboration, Myrtle the flying turtle is recovering at Bayworld.

The green turtle was discovered last week stranded on the East London shore by extreme adventurer Peter van Kets and his daughter and, thanks to a collective effort, she made it through to the experts in Port Elizabeth.

Bayworld aquarium curator and turtle rehabilitator Ruth Wright confirmed on Monday they had taken receipt of the little seafarer.

“She’s just 6.8kg so obviously still very young because adults can get as heavy as 200kg.

“As a green turtle she’s used to subtropical and tropical waters so we’ve got her in a warm tank of water where she will feel at home and which also helps with the healing process.

“She’s having trouble diving and is very lethargic.

“Our veterinarian, Dr Andrew Mackay, of Mount Croix Animal Hospital, has already X-rayed her to check for any sign of ingested plastic blocking the gut but that seems to be clear so he’s taken blood samples to check for infection and now we’re waiting for those results.”