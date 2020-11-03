News

Push for the reopening of Eastern Cape initiation schools

Government asked to act after worrying rise in illegal centres

PREMIUM
By Bhongo Jacob - 03 November 2020

The Eastern Cape government is in a race against time to counter “mushrooming” illegal initiation schools.

Lockdown alert level 1 prohibits traditional circumcisions, but in the past few weeks illegal schools have cropped up all around the province...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Ayabukwa mourned as police say suspect was killed by community members
Ayabukwa mourned as police say suspect was killed by community members

Most Read

X