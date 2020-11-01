Steenhuisen elected new DA leader

John Steenhuisen has been elected DA leader at the party's virtual congress on Sunday.

Steenhuisen beat opponent KwaZulu-Natal MPL Mbali Ntuli, receiving 80% of votes cast.

Meanwhile, Helen Zille retained her position as federal council chair, with 69% of votes.

Presiding officers said the online voting platform worked well during South Africa's first virtual congress.

"The election results were compliant with all DA election requirements and rules. They were signed off by us, as presiding officers, as well as the candidates' party agents and also a professional audit firm who acted as independent external auditors and who oversaw the voting process," they said.

Steenhuisen has been the party's interim leader following Mmusi Maimaine's shocking resignation from the party in October 2019.

Other elected leaders include:

Federal chair: Ivan Meyer elected uncontested;

Deputy federal chairpersons - first deputy Refiloe Nt'Sekhe, second deputy Anton Bredell and third deputy: Jacques Smalle;

deputy Refiloe Nt'Sekhe, second deputy Anton Bredell and third deputy: Jacques Smalle; Deputy chairs of the federal council James Masango and Thomas Walters were elected uncontested; and

James Masango and Thomas Walters were elected uncontested; and Federal finance chair Dion George was elected uncontested.

