Toy-gun hijacking suspects nabbed in Kwazakhele

Three men were arrested on Sunday after allegedly hijacking a jikeleza taxi using a toy gun.

The owner of the taxi and the police tracked the movement of the hijacked vehicle and swooped on the assailants.

Kwazakhele police had arrested the three hijacking suspects at about 1am, police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said.

The 28-year-old driver was allegedly hijacked while driving his Mazda 323 between NU10 and NU11 in Motherwell.

The driver had picked up two men who had posed as passengers, but one allegedly pulled out a gun and instructed the man to drive to several places in the area, Naidu said.

“The driver was then instructed to get into the back seat and one of the suspects took over the driving.

“When the vehicle stopped, the complainant managed to jump out and run away.