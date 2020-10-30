Two survive plane crash landing in Jeffreys Bay

Two men survived a plane crash landing on Friday in Jeffreys Bay, escaping with just minor injuries.

The aircraft crash-landed a few metres from the landing zone.

Both men, whose identities could not be established, did not need to be hospitalised.

Eastern Cape health department spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo said the two men were treated by their private doctors for minor injuries.

Kupelo could not provide further details or confirm who owned the aircraft.

