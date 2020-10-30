News

Two survive plane crash landing in Jeffreys Bay

By Simtembile Mgidi - 30 October 2020
The aircraft in which two men escaped with minor injuries on Friday during a crash landing in Jeffreys Bay
Two men survived a plane crash landing on Friday in Jeffreys Bay, escaping with just minor injuries.

The aircraft crash-landed a few metres from the landing zone.

Both men, whose identities could not be established, did not need to be hospitalised.

Eastern Cape health department spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo said the two men were treated by their private doctors for minor injuries.

Kupelo could not provide further details or confirm who owned the aircraft.

