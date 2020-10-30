WATCH | World’s first street-legal flying car takes to the road

The allure of being able to escape traffic gridlock in flying cars has fascinated humans ever since the idea was popularised in the 1960s television cartoon The Jetsons.

Now the idea has come closer to reality with the Pal-V Liberty flying car being approved for road use in Europe. Though there are numerous other flying-car prototypes in development, the Dutch-developed Liberty is the first one allowed on the streets with a licence plate after passing stringent European tests.

Over the next few months the Pal-V will be undergoing endurance testing on European roads and it’s sure to be a head turner.

To meet aviation certification the Liberty still needs to fly through a few administrative hoops, including completing more than 1,200 test reports before the final 150 hours of flight testing can take place. After this, deliveries to customers will start.

According to Pal-V, which is based in Raamsdonksveer, The Netherlands, the reservation book is growing beyond expectations.