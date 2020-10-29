Floyd Shivambu to face trial for alleged assault of journalist

The EFF's Floyd Shivambu has failed in his bid to avoid standing trial for allegedly assaulting a journalist in March 2018.

The National Prosecuting Authority on Thursday said it had received submissions from Shivambu on why the matter should be thrown out of court.

“Nyiko Floyd Shivambu submitted representations to the NPA, which have been denied. His case has been postponed to February 11 2021 for trial,” the NPA said.

The alleged assault happened at the parliamentary precinct and was caught on camera. On the receiving end of Shivambu's wrath was Media24 photographer Adrian de Kock.

De Kock had been waiting with other journalists outside the building where then Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille's disciplinary hearing was taking place.