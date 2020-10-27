Where did the EMS boots go walking?
Police are investigating the alleged theft and subsequent return of four pairs of boots that were being delivered to the Sarah Baartman district municipality’s ambulance service.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said a criminal complaint had been laid at the Kwazakhele police station in August...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.