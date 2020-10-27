Campus parties fuel Covid surge
Irresponsible behaviour gets the blame as infection rates jump and quarantine is imposed at some university residences
Students sneaking in to residences to party with their peers, bypassing security screening protocols, and large gatherings without masks — this is why at least two universities in the Eastern Cape have placed some students into quarantine.
Seven Nelson Mandela University residences have been placed under quarantine after it emerged at the weekend that NMU and Walter Sisulu University had recorded marked increases in the number of Covid-19-positive cases...
