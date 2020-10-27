Take this house, it’s yours
Caring couple’s massive donation will go a long way in helping Hare Krishna Food for Life project feed Bay’s destitute residents
Imagine buying a house, paying off the bond, buying a bakkie and then just giving them away.
That is just what one Port Elizabeth couple did to ensure destitute Bay residents receive a warm meal daily...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.