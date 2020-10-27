J-Bay crosses highlight deadly scourge of farm attacks
More than 3km of white wooden crosses have been placed along a road leading to Jeffreys Bay to serve as a stark reminder of the violence being perpetrated against farmers.
Residents from the seaside town and surrounding areas protested against farm murders on Sunday, forming a motorcade stretching the length of Da Gama Road...
