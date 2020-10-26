WSU in lockdown: All BCM students to be confined after university Covid outbreak
Academic activities suspended, quarantine put in place after 26 students test postive
At least 26 Walter Sisulu University students from four difference residences and one staff member have tested positive for Covid-19 and all students at the Buffalo City campus are to go into into self isolation.
Vice Chancellor Rob Midgley on Sunday night sent a circular advising that, to protect students, staff, and Buffalo City residents and prevent the disease from spreading, all contact activity between staff and students was to be cancelled and all students were to be confined to their residences until November 8...
