Brenda Ngxoli feels at home on 'The Queen', thanks to Loyiso McDonald

Veteran actress Brenda Ngxoli is starting to feel at home on the set of The Queen, all thanks to fellow co-star Loyiso MacDonald.

The actress, who recently joined the show as Nomaprincess, expressed how welcomed she felt by the cast and crew members, especially Loyiso.

To show how grateful she was, Brenda took to Twitter and thanked Loyiso for being a “gentleman with a great sense of humour” and for being supportive on set.

In her tweet, Brenda stated how Loyiso's jokes cracked her up just before takes while he manages to remain “serious” and act out his role.

“What a warm, supportive and professional welcome my fellow actors and crew have given me.”