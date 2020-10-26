NMU clamps down on student gatherings after Covid-19 surge
No more face-to-face gatherings, marches, pickets or mass meetings will be allowed at Nelson Mandela University after a surge in Covid-19 cases.
NMU has suspended student activities, NMU dean of students Luthando Jack said in a letter to students on Friday. ..
