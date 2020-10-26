Now that they're in the firing line, elites are concerned about arrests made in public
ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule and EFF leader Julius Malema make a good point. The dignity of all suspects has to be respected by the authorities when they arrest them, hold them in custody and bring them to court. These suspects, whether a petty thief or national politician, are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Commenting on reports that he was about to be arrested following years of corruption allegations levelled against him, Magashule implied that his arrest should happen quietly and away from television cameras. He called for the “era of Hollywood-style arrests” to end...
