UJ battle over lease on land it wants for student res heads to ConCourt

The University of Johannesburg's bid to evict the Auckland Park Theological Seminary (ATS) and Wamjay Holdings Investments from land it leased to the seminary 24 years ago will be heard by the Constitutional Court next month.

The leased land is situated at 51 Richmond Avenue, a seven-minute walk from UJ's Kingsway Campus. The university sees the property as a critical resource and intends to use it for much-needed student accommodation.

UJ's predecessor, the Rand Afrikaans University (RAU), had leased the land to the seminary in 1996 for a term of 30 years.

The reason for the lease was to allow ATS - which had an agreement with the university to offer higher education degrees at both institutions - to build its theological college.

ATS paid RAU a one-off rental of R700,000.