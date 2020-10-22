Two women’s success stories help launch new vehicle

In an effort to highlight the defiant nature and milestone accomplishments of the country’s first black female combat pilot and the first black prima ballerina to dance The Dying Swan in Russia, Volkswagen South Africa (VWSA) has partnered with the two women to launch the new VW T-Roc.

VWSA partnered with Major Mandisa Mfeka and Kitty Phetla to launch short films telling their stories of defiance, one of which aired on Thursday as part of the T-Roc #TheDrivetoDefy campaign.

Mfeka made history when she became the first black female combat pilot in SA.

Phetla transcended cultural barriers in becoming the first black ballerina to dance The Dying Swan in Russia.

Mfeka, whose film tells the story of a girl curious about planes and her defiant journey to becoming SA’s first black female fighter pilot, said she was happy to be part of the campaign.

“This film resonates with me so much because I got to witness how I chose to ignore the naysayers and chose to go after my goals.

“Every person who was part of making these films has defied someone and anyone who has ever said no to them,” Mfeka said.

Phetla said she was her own biggest competition in achieving her goals and it was only through consistently challenging herself that was able to continue achieving as an individual and performer.

“You are on your own in this competitive, challenging world. It is how you make sense of it all and connect the puzzle,” she said.

“You have to constantly be in competition with yourself, you have to be a step ahead of yourself to visualise your goals, take them in, accelerate, execute, and own it.

Meredith Kelly, head of marketing at VWSA, said the films were inspired by heroes and heroines who had not had a road map cleared out for them.

“The new T-Roc is not what people expect from Volkswagen, which is why it made sense to partner with heroines like [these two women] because their stories are all about achieving the unexpected.

“The films delve deep into their journeys, covering their defining moments,” Kelly said.

The films are launched in partnership with brand and communications agency Ogilvy Cape Town and produced and directed by Fausto Becatti of Bioscope Films.

Mfeka’s story can be viewed here and Phetla’s film will be launched in November.

HeraldLIVE