Unborn baby among 13 killed in horrific truck and taxi crash

Thirteen people, including an unborn baby, have been killed in a horrific head-on collision between a taxi and a truck on the R66 between Ulundi and Melmoth, northern KwaZulu-Natal.

Lucky Sibisi of KwaZulu Private Ambulance said the accident happened at about 8am on Wednesday.

“Thirteen people have been killed, including an unborn baby who came out of the mother due to the impact of the collision. Four others have been critically injured. At least three of the taxi passengers were burnt beyond recognition,” Sibibi said.