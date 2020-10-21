Our Polo gets Thule gear — and another 3,200km

Last month we took our Volkswagen Polo GTI to Port Elizabeth, adding 2,500km to its odometer.

Recently, it embarked on yet another cross-country jaunt. This time, with five passengers and additional load-lugging gear: a proper test of endurance for the car and occupants.

It was an undertaking that was unplanned. But those memorable trips generally happen on the spur of the moment. So, this is what went down. A family bereavement prompted a trek to Cape Town on Friday September 25, to attend proceedings the next day.

The initial plan was to drive back on the Sunday, because a product launch in Port Elizabeth meant catching a flight on the Monday. Forget the rush — driving would make better sense and so it was decided: Johannesburg to Cape Town, Cape Town to Port Elizabeth and Port Elizabeth to Johannesburg. Or about 3,200km in six days.

Rather fortuitously, the offer of a Thule Force XT M roof-mounted box had come well before this impromptu itinerary. Thank goodness for that, because things would have been just about impossible without it.