Pam’s dream is to see shoes on everyone’s feet

Pam Pakade’s childhood desire to have more than two pairs of shoes motivated her to launch campaigns aimed at providing footwear to the needy.

The 39-year-old mother of two from Bethelsdorp in Port Elizabeth’s northern areas recently launched the Flip Flop Drive to collect and distribute 5,000 pairs of flip flops by December 31 to needy children and adults around the country.

“During the lockdown period, I saw how people struggled financially. Together with my mother-in-law, Marie Olifant, I started a soup kitchen to feed the underprivileged.

“Later on, I saw the need among children from the community for school shoes and socks.

“Sometimes I just took a walk to look for barefoot children and put shoes on their feet.

“During that time, we collected and distributed 180 pairs of school shoes and 35 pairs of socks. People even donated high heels and boots,” she said.