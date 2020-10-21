Zebra’s head, skin found in Humewood
Jogger stunned by discovery of animal’s remains along roadside
When she spotted the head and skin of a zebra lying a few metres from the pavement on La Roche Drive, Humewood resident Caroline Ferreira continued with her morning run, thinking her eyes were deceiving her.
After a night of tossing and turning with the mental image, her fears were confirmed on Tuesday morning when she returned to run along the same route...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.