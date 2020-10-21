Zebra’s head, skin found in Humewood

Jogger stunned by discovery of animal’s remains along roadside

PREMIUM

When she spotted the head and skin of a zebra lying a few metres from the pavement on La Roche Drive, Humewood resident Caroline Ferreira continued with her morning run, thinking her eyes were deceiving her.



After a night of tossing and turning with the mental image, her fears were confirmed on Tuesday morning when she returned to run along the same route...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.