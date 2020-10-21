Lunga Magxaka’s friends, family remember his leadership and kindness
“He was a pillar of strength and no-one can fill his shoes.”
These were the sentiments used to describe the late Lunga “General” Magxaka by friends and family during a memorial gathering at his jazz club in Zwide on Tuesday...
