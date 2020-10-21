New twist in Brendin Horner murder case, lawyers question 'circumstantial' evidence

The blood samples lifted from Brendin Horner’s bakkie do not match those of the two men accused of his murder.

This revelation emerged during the bail application of Sekola Matlaletsa, 44, and Sekwetja Mahlamba, 32, in the Senekal magistrate’s court on Tuesday. The two men are accused of murdering Horner on October 2.

The prosecutor, who cannot be named or have his pictures taken due to a court order, said one of the DNA samples lifted from Horner’s bakkie did not match one of the accused, while the sample taken from the other accused was inconclusive and could not be analysed.

“Two samples were taken from the accused to match them with DNA found in the bakkie. One of the samples came back defective and the other one did not match,” the prosecutor said.

The prosecutor said the tests were conducted by a Saps-accredited private laboratory.

He said results for DNA samples extracted from a knife, the rope used to strangle Horner and clothes found at the scene could take up to 40 days to finalise.