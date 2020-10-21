'He is scarred for the rest of his life' — father of farmer burnt in Free State fires

A 25-year-old farmer who helped battle fires in Hertzogville, in the Free State, is fighting for his life in the Life Rosepark Hospital in Bloemfontein.

Gerhard Nel said his son Tewie was in a critical condition after suffering third-degree burn wounds on Monday.

Nel said his son had also been placed on a ventilator after inhaling smoke.

“He is getting better. It is extremely tragic because he doesn't have any skin on his arms and legs. It had to be removed due to the burn wounds he suffered.

“He will be in hospital for months and will need skin transplants.

“He is 25 and he is scarred for the rest of his life. It's a bitter feeling. You can cry over what is happening in our country,” Nel told TimesLIVE on Wednesday morning.