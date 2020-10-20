Addo attack victims describe ordeal

PREMIUM

The man shot in the stomach at a bed and breakfast guest house outside Addo on Friday threw his brandy and Coke at one of the balaclava-clad men just before they robbed him.



As he hurled his drink at the man, another assailant shot him in his upper stomach — just missing some of his vital organs...

