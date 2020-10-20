Jooma Mize locks down top nine spot on ‘Idols SA’

When Port Elizabeth’s Jooma Mize made into the top nine of Idols SA on Sunday, he serenaded viewers with a strong performance of Loyiso Gijana’s Madoda Sabelani.

Former Idols SA contestant Gijana, who wrote the hard-hitting anti-violence song, and Mize matriculated at the same high school, Muir College in Uitenhage.

While impressed with his performance, judges Unathi Nkayi and Randall Abrahams advised Mize to pay attention to the science of the competition and “change things up” to win more votes.

“I am still taking in the feeling of being in the top nine but the work increases,” Mize said.

“I am more focused than ever and open to learning so much more.”

The contestants’ task for the week was to perform lockdown hits — music that kept many company during the past seven months.

“I was really geared up and amped for the performance. [The song] has such a strong message that I felt SA needed to hear again.

“It is one of my favourite lockdown hits, that's why I had to choose it,” he said.

Mize’s performance of the anti-gender based violence song prompted good reviews from the show's judges who hailed his vocal prowess.

The singer made it into the contested top nine on Sunday night after soothing viewers hearts with Leon Bridges’ River during last week’s episode.

Mize now battles for a spot in the top eight alongside Zama, Be, Mr Music, Ntokozo, Bongi, Zanothando, Brandon and Ndoni.

“Being called in first for the top nine was a shocker for me but I had to keep it together.

“I was really excited about making it, especially since I was in the bottom eight when they called out the top 10,” he said.

While they all vie to be SA’s next idol, the remaining contestants have already scooped a string of prizes for making it into the contested top 10.

They each have won:

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE mobile phone;

R5,000 in an Old Mutual Money Account;

Portable turntable and recording time;

R5,000 from Mzansi Magic;

Hair extensions valued at R7,500 for the women and barber vouchers of the same value for the men;

R12,000 voucher for music equipment from Yamaha;

R5,000 Truworths fashion voucher.

“Seeing a contestant eliminated is not easy — all of these singers are talented and have potential,” M-Net local entertainment channels director Nomsa Philiso said.

“But the survival of the remaining contestants is in the hands of the voters, so they need to continue voting to ensure their favourite Idols wannabe remains to the end.”

To vote for Mize, SMS the number 7 to 37400 or visit www.idolssa.tv. Voting lines close at 10pm on Tuesday.

HeraldLIVE